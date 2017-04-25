How the Clinton Campaign Failed From the Inside Out

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes set out to write a book about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid long before the home stretch of the campaign. In October, Allen got a note from their editor, who was having trouble reconciling his expectation of a Clinton win with his reporters’ work uncovering the aimless mess behind the “I’m With Her” stickers. Then Election Day happened. Allen is co-author of the book, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.