How the Clinton Campaign Failed From the Inside Out

 Jonathan Allen wrote the book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.

April 25 2017 6:16 PM

The Clinton Campaign Tell-All

In Shattered, Jonathan Allen and his co-author, Amie Parnes, detail an organization beset by infighting, fatalism, and a fundamentally weak candidate.

Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a campaign rally on Nov. 6 in Cleveland.

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes set out to write a book about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid long before the home stretch of the campaign. In October, Allen got a note from their editor, who was having trouble reconciling his expectation of a Clinton win with his reporters’ work uncovering the aimless mess behind the “I’m With Her” stickers. Then Election Day happened. Allen is co-author of the book, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.

In the Spiel, why couldn’t Clinton find a clear message?

