Jason Zinoman on His Comprehensive Biography of David Letterman

Why David Letterman Still Matters
In his book, The Last Giant of Late Night, reporter Jason Zinoman explains how The Late Show was like nothing else on TV.
David Letterman was full of contradictions. He hated celebrity, but he hosted a talk show. He was playful, but he never seemed to be enjoying himself. In The Last Giant of Late Night, reporter Jason Zinoman explores the many facets of Letterman’s art, and how the TV landscape has suffered without him.
In the Spiel, the real stories behind the fall of Alabama’s governor, the Wells Fargo clawback, and one teenager’s quest for free chicken nuggets.
