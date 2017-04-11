 Jason Zinoman on his new biography of David Letterman.

Jason Zinoman on His Comprehensive Biography of David Letterman

April 11 2017

Why David Letterman Still Matters

In his book, The Last Giant of Late Night, reporter Jason Zinoman explains how The Late Show was like nothing else on TV.

David Letterman hosting his final broadcast of the Late Show with David Letterman onMay 20, 2015.

Listen to Episode 719 of Slate's The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
David Letterman was full of contradictions. He hated celebrity, but he hosted a talk show. He was playful, but he never seemed to be enjoying himself. In The Last Giant of Late Night, reporter Jason Zinoman explores the many facets of Letterman’s art, and how the TV landscape has suffered without him.

In the Spiel, the real stories behind the fall of Alabama’s governor, the Wells Fargo clawback, and one teenager’s quest for free chicken nuggets.

