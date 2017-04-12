Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg on Win It All

Netflix

Joe Swanberg and Jake Johnson have made a couple of can’t-miss indie films in the last few years, including Drinking Buddies, Digging for Fire, and the new poker comedy Win It All. The collaborators talk about improv, making a believable world on-screen, and Jake’s unusual leading man role on the Fox sitcom New Girl.

In the Spiel, Mike rounds up some news that fell through the cracks this week.

