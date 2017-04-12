 Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg on their new poker comedy.

Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg on Win It All

April 12 2017 9:14 PM

Improv Is Hard, Writing Is Harder

Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg on the hectic process behind the new poker comedy Win It All.

Jake Johnson in the film Win It All.

Netflix

Listen to Episode 720 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Joe Swanberg and Jake Johnson have made a couple of can’t-miss indie films in the last few years, including Drinking Buddies, Digging for Fire, and the new poker comedy Win It All. The collaborators talk about improv, making a believable world on-screen, and Jake’s unusual leading man role on the Fox sitcom New Girl.

In the Spiel, Mike rounds up some news that fell through the cracks this week.

