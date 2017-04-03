GOP Strategist Mike Murphy on Why Republicans Still Support Trump   

Where Is the Republican Resistance?
GOP strategist Mike Murphy on why Democrats won’t get an “Aaron Sorkin moment” where the whole party righteously turns on Trump.
Listen to Episode 713 of Slate’s The Gist:
Trump was the chaos candidate, but he’s finding little success as the chaos president. He’s turned off Democrats and the Freedom Caucus, failed to pass a new health care law, and faced blockades in the courts against his travel ban. We call up veteran GOP strategist Mike Murphy to discuss the impossible spot the White House is in, and why Democrats shouldn’t blockade Neil Gorsuch. Murphy’s podcast is Radio Free GOP.
In the Spiel, checkin’ in with the Trump base.
