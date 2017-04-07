 Fred Kaplan on President Trump’s strike in Syria.

Why the Strike in Syria Was a Middle-of-the-Road Military Option

April 7 2017 6:19 PM

Shots Fired. What Now?

How does President Trump’s attack on a Syrian air base fit into U.S. policy toward the Assad regime?

USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile on Friday.

Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

What does President Trump want to achieve with Thursday’s escalation of force against Syria? Fred Kaplan considers all the angles, including this one: Ordering a strike against a single Syrian air base was one of the lesser military actions President Trump could have approved. Kaplan writes the War Stories column for Slate.

In the Spiel, like a clueless boyfriend in a zip-up sweater, Trump went to Jared.

