Why the Strike in Syria Was a Middle-of-the-Road Military Option

Shots Fired. What Now?
How does President Trump’s attack on a Syrian air base fit into U.S. policy toward the Assad regime?
What does President Trump want to achieve with Thursday’s escalation of force against Syria? Fred Kaplan considers all the angles, including this one: Ordering a strike against a single Syrian air base was one of the lesser military actions President Trump could have approved. Kaplan writes the War Stories column for Slate.
In the Spiel, like a clueless boyfriend in a zip-up sweater, Trump went to Jared.
