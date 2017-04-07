Why the Strike in Syria Was a Middle-of-the-Road Military Option

Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

What does President Trump want to achieve with Thursday’s escalation of force against Syria? Fred Kaplan considers all the angles, including this one: Ordering a strike against a single Syrian air base was one of the lesser military actions President Trump could have approved. Kaplan writes the War Stories column for Slate.

In the Spiel, like a clueless boyfriend in a zip-up sweater, Trump went to Jared.

