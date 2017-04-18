 Christopher Johnson on his new series The Crack Legacy.

How the Media Overhyped the ’80s Crack Epidemic

How the Media Overhyped the ’80s Crack Epidemic

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
April 18 2017 6:56 PM

What Happened to the Crack Epidemic?

In 100:1 The Crack Legacy, Christopher Johnson draws a line between the ’80s epidemic and overpolicing today. 

170418-thegist-legacy
George H.W. Bush said he got crack from a D.C. city park. There’s no way it actually happened.

Audible

Listen to Episode 724 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Why are crack users given such long, punishing sentences? It’s because of political gamesmanship around crime in the ’80s. In the new Audible series 100:1 The Crack Legacy, journalist Christopher Johnson looks at how inner-city drug panics led to today’s mass-incarceration crisis.

On the Spiel, a thought about America’s warship debacle.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.