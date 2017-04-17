What If You Run Out of Time to Have It All?

Ariel Levy Was Here
In her memoir, The Rules Do Not Apply, Levy ponders the price of her own plucky, third-wave feminism.
Episode 723
Ariel Levy’s 2013 New Yorker essay about losing her son, “Thanksgiving in Mongolia,” was among the most recommended pieces of writing in recent memory. Levy expands on the essay in her memoir, The Rules Do Not Apply. In the book, Levy wonders if, in wanting to do it all, she set herself up for heartbreak over the things she could not have.
In the Spiel, a unified theory of President Trump’s policy reversals.
