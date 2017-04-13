Five Simple Steps to Escape a Dystopia

Chris Drum/Flickr

If aliens came to Earth looking for a dystopian novel that reflected the current political reality, would you recommend that they read The Handmaid’s Tale? Guest host Alexandra Petri considers this quandary with Mallory Ortberg, Slate’s Dear Prudence advice columnist.

In the Spiel, it’s time to talk about United Airlines.

