 Alexandra Petri and Mallory Ortberg discuss the fascination with The Handmaid’s Tale.

Five Simple Steps to Escape a Dystopia

Five Simple Steps to Escape a Dystopia

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
April 13 2017 8:38 PM

The Handmaid’s Fail

Is The Handmaid’s Tale really the most fitting dystopian novel we could be reading right now? Guest host Alexandra Petri talks to Slate’s Mallory Ortberg.

170413-thegist-handmaids
The Handmaid’s Tale, written by Margaret Atwood and published in 1985, has recently surged in popularity.

Chris Drum/Flickr

Listen to Episode 721 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

If aliens came to Earth looking for a dystopian novel that reflected the current political reality, would you recommend that they read The Handmaid’s Tale? Guest host Alexandra Petri considers this quandary with Mallory Ortberg, Slate’s Dear Prudence advice columnist.

In the Spiel, it’s time to talk about United Airlines.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist