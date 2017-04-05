Charlie McDowell Makes Grounded Sci-Fi in The Discovery

In The Discovery, director Charlie McDowell imagines a world where the afterlife has been proven, and a man played by Jason Segel is trying to negotiate the emotional consequences. McDowell says he was out to make a kind of “grounded sci-fi,” in the vein of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. “It’s not focused on a futuristic look or society,” says McDowell. “It’s a backdrop for exploring the characters.” The Discovery premiered on Netflix on Friday.