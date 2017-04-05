 Charlie McDowell on making a more human kind of sci-fi.

Charlie McDowell Makes Grounded Sci-Fi in The Discovery

April 5 2017 7:04 PM

A More Human Kind of Sci-Fi 

Charlie McDowell imagines a world where the afterlife is scientifically proven in his film The Discovery

Jason Segel in The Discovery.

Netflix

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
In The Discovery, director Charlie McDowell imagines a world where the afterlife has been proven, and a man played by Jason Segel is trying to negotiate the emotional consequences. McDowell says he was out to make a kind of “grounded sci-fi,” in the vein of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. “It’s not focused on a futuristic look or society,” says McDowell. “It’s a backdrop for exploring the characters.” The Discovery premiered on Netflix on Friday.

In the Spiel, one question, and one question only, about chemical weapons in Syria.

