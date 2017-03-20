Wendy Zukerman on Her Hit Podcast, Science Vs.

Cold, Hard Facts With Wendy Zukerman
The Science Vs. host takes on everything from climate change to ghosts on her weekly podcast.
Listen to Episode 703 of Slate’s The Gist:
Wendy Zukerman isn’t like some other science reporters in that she doesn’t traffic in false equivalencies. “If there’s a 95 percent consensus among scientists, you report the consensus,” says Zukerman. Her podcast, Science Vs., is on its second season. The topics this year range from immigration and climate change to acne and ghosts.
For the Spiel, you know that new sound you’ve been looking for? Well, Mike’s got it right here.
