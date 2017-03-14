The Easy-to-Remember Rider of Comedian Todd Barry (Clean. The. Bathroom.)

Todd Barry Would Rather Be Drumming
Why stand-up is better than substitute teaching but not as cool as playing the bongos.
Todd Barry’s stand-up comedy falls along the lower end of the register: in volume, in speed, in tone. So maybe it makes sense that he’s happiest onstage when he doesn’t have to talk at all. Fans may wonder how Barry translates his dry delivery to the page. The answer: by making liberal use of italics. His new book is Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian’s Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World.
