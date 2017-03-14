 Todd Barry on his book, Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg.

The Easy-to-Remember Rider of Comedian Todd Barry (Clean. The. Bathroom.)

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 14 2017 5:19 PM

Todd Barry Would Rather Be Drumming

Why stand-up is better than substitute teaching but not as cool as playing the bongos.

170314-thegist-toddbarry
Comedian Todd Barry at BAM on May 22 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

gist_dailyemails
Todd Barry’s stand-up comedy falls along the lower end of the register: in volume, in speed, in tone. So maybe it makes sense that he’s happiest onstage when he doesn’t have to talk at all. Fans may wonder how Barry translates his dry delivery to the page. The answer: by making liberal use of italics. His new book is Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian’s Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World.

In the Spiel, joining forces with the News 4 Storm Tracker, it’s the most precise name in climate science: Wayne Tracker.

