A Dive Into The Plot Against America

The Plot Against America
What Philip Roth’s novel can tell us about America today.
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Katie Roiphe and Philip Gourevitch to discuss Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America and offer some thoughts on what the book can tell us about the current state of affairs in the country.
