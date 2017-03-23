 The Free Beacon’s Sonny Bunch does some conservative culture analysis.

Why the New Political Paradigm Is Slobs vs. Snobs

Why the New Political Paradigm Is Slobs vs. Snobs

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 23 2017 6:39 PM

Slobs vs. Snobs

The Free Beacon’s film critic reviews the delightful romp that is our conservative vs. liberal political death match.

170323-thegist-bluto
John Belushi in a scene from the movie Animal House.

Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

Listen to Episode 706 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Why does it feel like our political debate was brought to us by the National Lampoon? Sonny Bunch applies his powers of cultural analysis to the changing face of political conservativism. Bunch is executive editor of the Washington Free Beacon, where he also writes film criticism.

In the Spiel, Devin Nunes really messed this thing up, huh?

Today’s sponsors:

Control GX gray-reducing shampoo is the FIRST shampoo that gradually reduces gray. It reduces gray a little with each shampoo. It’s easy to use and provides subtle, natural-looking results.

Green Mountain Coffee. Green Mountain Coffee is passionate about making a smoother-tasting cup. Try it today with $4 off, when you buy two boxes of most Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods at keurig.com with code TRYGMC.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.