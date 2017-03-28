 Philip Wallach on the Whigs.

What a Dead Political Party Can Tell Us About the Republicans Today

March 28 2017 7:05 PM

How Political Parties Collapse

The Whigs were destroyed in the 1850s by divisions over nativism, free trade, and government spending. Sound familiar?

170328-thegist-thewhigs
Whig party banner for the presidential election of Zachary Taylor as and his Vice-President Millard Fillmore.

Photo 12 / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 709 of Slate’s The Gist:

Two Whig presidents were elected by the American people—Zachary Taylor and William Henry Harrison. They lasted a grand total of one year and five months. The Whigs cracked up in the 1850s over intense policy divisions. Now, many historians are drawing parallels between the Whigs then and the Republicans now. Philip Wallach recently penned an essay for the Brookings Institution about what can be learned by the last major political party death in America.

Plus, a visit to Vexillology Corner with Ted Kaye, who explains why you can’t cheat in your flag design by trimming the ends off. Kaye is the author of the book Good Flag, Bad Flag.

In the Spiel, the greatest presidential broken promise in history.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.