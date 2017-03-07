Michael Lewis on How Decision-Making Changed Forever

T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 694 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



In books like Moneyball and The Big Short, Michael Lewis has written about people who think in a completely different way from their colleagues. For his latest, The Undoing Project, Lewis profiles the patron saints of different thinking, Israeli psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. The two men completely upended the study of decision-making in the early 1950s.

For the Spiel, the artist formerly known as the Affordable Care Act.

Today’s sponsors:

ZipRecruiter. Post your job listing to all the top job sites with a single click. Try it for free by going to ZipRecruiter.com/Gist.

And Control GX gray-reducing shampoo. It is the first shampoo that gradually reduces gray. It’s easy to use and provides subtle, natural-looking results.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.