Michael Lewis on How Decision-Making Changed Forever

March 7 2017 7:03 PM

Moneyball for the Israeli Military

In his latest book, Michael Lewis studies the Israeli psychologists who changed decision-making forever.

Michael Lewis participates in a discussion in the Newsmaker Series of talks at George Washington University on April 4, 2014, in Washington.

In books like Moneyball and The Big Short, Michael Lewis has written about people who think in a completely different way from their colleagues. For his latest, The Undoing Project, Lewis profiles the patron saints of different thinking, Israeli psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. The two men completely upended the study of decision-making in the early 1950s.

