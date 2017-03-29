Where Do Homeopathic Remedies Fall in Relation to, Say, Leeches?

Listen to Episode 710 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Our resident debunker of nonsense, Maria Konnikova returns to take on the billion-dollar homeopathy industry. Why aren’t homeopathic remedies regulated in the United States? And what can its dubious history tell us about its effectiveness? Maria Konnikova is a contributing writer at the New Yorker and the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, watching CNN go haywire for a pretty banal accident on Capitol Hill.

Today’s sponsors:

Green Mountain Coffee. Green Mountain Coffee is passionate about making a smoother-tasting cup. Try it today with $4 off, when you buy two boxes of most Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods at keurig.com with code TRYGMC.

Stamps.com. Buy and print official U.S. postage using your own computer and printer. Get a four-week trial plus postage and a digital scale when you go to Stamps.com, click on the Microphone at the top of the home page, and type in THEGIST.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.