Is There Any Chance Trumpcare Passes the Senate?

March 22 2017 7:11 PM

Health Care! It’s Trump’s Problem Now.

Slate’s Jordan Weissmann and Jim Newell look at Trump’s no-win situation, a day before the AHCA gets a House vote.

A protester holds an anti-Trumpcare sign on Feb. 25 in Philadelphia.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

With hours to go before the official vote on Trumpcare, the bill is being altered to make sure moderates in Buffalo and Freedom Caucus members in South Carolina stay onboard. Any chance this Frankenstein bill will fail? Slate columnists Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann look at the costs and politics of the American Health Care Act ahead of Thursday’s consequential House vote.

For the Spiel, let’s try to be fair to Donald Trump. Just for a moment. It’s going to be hard, but dammit we’ll try.

