The Team Behind the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Revival

Netflix

Listen to Episode 712 of Slate’s The Gist:

After a long hiatus, the groundbreaking comedy show Mystery Science Theatre 3000 returns to piteously mock the worst movies ever made. Show creator Joel Hodgson and new head writer Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show) explain how to get some tiny pleasure out of cinematic garbage. The show returns on Netflix April 14.

Advertisement



In the Spiel, why Melissa McCarthy will never keep up with relentless self-parody artist Sean Spicer.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.