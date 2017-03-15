Maria Konnikova Investigates the Truth About Stretching

Listen to Episode 700 of Slate’s The Gist:

Like so many dubious health claims, stretching before exercise has its roots in yoga culture. Maria Konnikova explains that stretching is exercise in-and-of itself and shouldn’t be treated like a warmup. Then why do so many trainers and health nuts preach stretching as gospel? Konnikova is a regular guest on The Gist, a New Yorker staff writer, and the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, Rachel Maddow’s report on President Donald Trump’s taxes was fine news but bad showmanship.

