 Does stretching actually help before exercise?

Maria Konnikova Investigates the Truth About Stretching

Maria Konnikova Investigates the Truth About Stretching

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 15 2017 4:04 PM

Stretching the Truth With Maria Konnikova

The New Yorker writer returns to investigate whether stretching is really a warm up or a huge safety hazard.

170315-thegist-stretchingcowboys
Bull riders prepare for a September 2010 ride in Davie, Florida, by stretching.

Emilio Labrador/Flickr

Listen to Episode 700 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feedDownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Like so many dubious health claims, stretching before exercise has its roots in yoga culture. Maria Konnikova explains that stretching is exercise in-and-of itself and shouldn’t be treated like a warmup. Then why do so many trainers and health nuts preach stretching as gospel? Konnikova is a regular guest on The Gist, a New Yorker staff writer, and the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, Rachel Maddow’s report on President Donald Trump’s taxes was fine news but bad showmanship.

Today’s sponsors:

Control GX gray-reducing shampoo. It is the first shampoo that gradually reduces gray.

Advertisement

Green Mountain Coffee is passionate about making a smoother tasting cup. Try it today with $4 off when you buy two boxes of most Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods at keurig.com with code TRYGMC.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

 

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.