Your One-Man Clearinghouse for Stories About Ill-Fated Sharks and Exploding Toilets

The Bard of Florida
Humorist Dave Barry stands up for the Sunshine State. Someone has to.
The inexplicable oddness of Florida takes on a sort of logic after you listen long enough to Dave Barry, Pulitzer Prize–winning humorist and longtime denizen of the state. On The Gist, Barry provides a mental atlas for the various regions of weird within Florida, its incompetent government (but what a bargain), and its unrivaled weirdos. His book is Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland.
In the Spiel, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands confused and, now, recused.
