Can the Courts Take the White House Literally?

Slate senior legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick walks us through the next steps for Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. Some judges may not use Trump’s campaign rhetoric in their rulings; however, “Every time Trump opens his mouth, he makes it harder,” says Lithwick. She also discusses the confirmation hearings of Neil Gorsuch, which start up next week. Besides covering the courts for Slate, Lithwick is the host of the Amicus podcast.

