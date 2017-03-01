Coming to America With Maeve Higgins

Jordan Hellman

Three years ago, Maeve Higgins left a successful career as an author comedian in Ireland to try her hand at New York City. Since then, she’s been obsessed with fellow immigrants, people who have chosen to make their life in the USA, often against formidable odds. In her podcast, Maeve in America, Higgins tells these stories, from Syrian refugees to Korean academics to English comedians.

For the Spiel, a fable that explains everything you know about Trump’s speech to Congress.

