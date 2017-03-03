 Chris Molanphy on the chart-toppers of 2012.

How “Gangnam Style” Changed the Billboard Charts

March 3 2017 7:12 PM

The Year “Gangnam” Was Robbed

When everyone was spoofing “Call Me Maybe” and a Swedish song factory in Sweden was taking over the charts.

170303-thegist-psy
Korean pop artist Psy performs “Gangnam Style” in Rome on May 26, 2013.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 692 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
The Gist’s Billboard charts Sherpa Chris Molanphy returns to hearken back to more recent musical history: the hits of 2012. We learn why Psy’s ubiquitous “Gangnam Style” isn’t technically on the list and how a Swedish stable of songwriters dominated the charts with “turbo pop.” Molanphy writes the Why Is This Song No. 1? column for Slate.

In the Spiel, chasing down a lesser-known lie.

