 CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto explains the Nation Tracker poll.

And You Thought We Were Done With Polls. Nah.

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 10 2017 7:18 PM

Survey Says …

Toggling between red and blue Facebook to take the nation’s political temperature? There’s a better way.

170310-thegist-trumphillarypainting
President Donald Trump in the White House next to a portrait of Hillary Clinton on Tuesday in Washington.

Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 697 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ elections director, explains the CBS Nation Tracker poll and why it’s different from the surveys that tell you if you’re a Jessa.

In the Spiel, can you trust the job numbers?

