Will Trump’s New Travel Ban Stand Up in Court?

See You in Court!
Lawfare’s Ben Wittes on some lingering questions about President Trump’s new executive order on immigration.
President Donald Trump’s management style has created lots of big, messy legal questions. With his new executive order on immigration, and his calls for a congressional investigation into wiretapping, Trump is plunging the government into uncharted territory. Benjamin Wittes of the Brookings Institution is here to explain. Wittes is the editor in chief of Lawfare.
In the Spiel, the fight for Tom Price’s old House seat has already become deeply silly.
