 Benjamin Wittes on some legal questions surrounding the Trump White House.

Will Trump’s New Travel Ban Stand Up in Court?

March 13 2017 6:35 PM

See You in Court!

Lawfare’s Ben Wittes on some lingering questions about President Trump’s new executive order on immigration.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28.

Pete Marovich/Pool via Bloomberg

Listen to Episode 698 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
President Donald Trump’s management style has created lots of big, messy legal questions. With his new executive order on immigration, and his calls for a congressional investigation into wiretapping, Trump is plunging the government into uncharted territory. Benjamin Wittes of the Brookings Institution is here to explain. Wittes is the editor in chief of Lawfare.

In the Spiel, the fight for Tom Price’s old House seat has already become deeply silly.

