 Benjamin Wittes of the Lawfare blog returns.

Ben Wittes of Lawfare on the Comey Testimony

March 21 2017 7:36 PM

James Comey’s Slow Drip

The president’s allies are being investigated for connections to Moscow. Are we making a big enough deal of this?

FBI Director James Comey testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Monday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What did we learn from Monday’s public testimony of FBI Director James Comey? National security ace Ben Wittes says Comey’s statements were intriguingly “gentle,” though they should still distress the president. Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

For the Spiel, Neil Gorsuch talks about a pointless race he once did and quotes David Foster Wallace, but doesn’t talk about his judicial philosophy.

