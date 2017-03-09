A Trump Organization Deal With Azerbaijani Oligarchs Is Probably Totally Legit, Right?

Trump’s Azerbaijan Problem
The New Yorker’s Adam Davidson looked into one of the Trump Organization’s most questionable deals and found lots of red flags.
President Donald Trump has overseen many shady deals, but New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson thinks he may have found the most questionable one. Davidson says a Trump Organization hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, links the president to some shady oligarchs as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a shadow-government ideological group. Read Davidson’s piece, “Donald Trump’s Worst Deal.”
Maria Konnikova has today’s Spiel on the theory of trickle-down hate-speech.
