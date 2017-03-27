 Adam Alter on addictive technology.

Can We Afford to Be This Attached to Our Screens?

Can We Afford to Be This Attached to Our Screens?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 27 2017 7:07 PM

Step Away From the Screen

Should your favorite video game or Netflix show come with a surgeon general’s warning?

170327-thegist-phones
People on phones.

Jim Pennucci/Flickr

Listen to Episode 708 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

How much time did you spend on an anti-boredom gadget today? We watch entire seasons of television in a day, we scroll through infinite streams of social media, and we are transfixed by games designed as deftly as slot machines. Adam Alter says it’s time to consider measures that will help everyone to cut back. His book is called Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked.

For the Spiel, your leggings have become a problem.

Today’s sponsor:

Betterment, an automated investing service that makes investing easy. For a limited time, sign up for Betterment and you may qualify for a free Canary home security system to help secure your home. Visit Betterment.com/gist for more details.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.