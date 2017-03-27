Can We Afford to Be This Attached to Our Screens?

Step Away From the Screen
Should your favorite video game or Netflix show come with a surgeon general’s warning?
How much time did you spend on an anti-boredom gadget today? We watch entire seasons of television in a day, we scroll through infinite streams of social media, and we are transfixed by games designed as deftly as slot machines. Adam Alter says it’s time to consider measures that will help everyone to cut back. His book is called Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked.
