Can Facebook Fix the Fake News Problem?

With elections coming up in France and Germany, Facebook is working with media organizations across Europe to avoid the fake news pox that struck the United States last year. Slate’s senior technology writer Will Oremus joins us to discuss the strides being made against political hoaxes online.

Also, we answer the question: Does office coffee make us more productive? What does it accomplish as a work perk? Does it taste any better because it’s free? The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman investigates as his employer, WNYC, looks for a new workplace brew.

For the Spiel, on the silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

