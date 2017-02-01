Why Did Bernie Madoff Rip Off So Many People?

Timothy Clary/Getty Images

Steve Fishman is one of the few journalists to received access to notorious scam artist Bernie Madoff. His interviews form the backbone of the new Audible series Ponzi Supernova, which goes deep inside the biggest pyramid scheme in American history. Fishman talks about his new series and how Madoff outran federal investigators for decades.

For the Spiel, the folly of adding Iran to Trump’s travel ban.

