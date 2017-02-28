This Interview Will Help You Organize Your Thoughts About World Chaos

Listen to Episode 689 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



China isn’t a boogeyman, North Korea is genuinely frightening, and we could stand to be more diplomatic with Russia. Those ideas come from Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, who says the U.S. can be a stabilizing force in the world, so long as it does a better job of discerning when to speak softly and when to use the big stick. Haass is the author of A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order.

For the Spiel, you’re nobody until you’re somebody that President Trump considers—and then you’re everybody.

Today’s sponsors:

Policy Genius. Shop and compare all the top-rated life insurance companies in one place. Go to PolicyGenius.com today to save more than 70 percent off other prices for life insurance.

Harry’s. Get the close, comfortable shave you deserve. Sign up at Harrys.com/GIST, and you’ll receive their most popular trial set for free, you just cover the shipping.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.