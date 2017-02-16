Please, Tell Us More About How We’re the Fake News

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jedediah Purdy understands President Trump’s supporters better than most champions of the left, having grown up in rural West Virginia (he has the greased-pig award to prove it). But he’s still befuddled by the prospect of peeling away voters from the president’s camp. Purdy’s recent piece in the New Republic is titled “America’s New Opposition.”

For the Spiel, an annotated history of one of the Trump administration’s favorite lies.

