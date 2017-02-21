Life Lessons From Poker Star Annie Duke

Wikimedia Commons

There’s a term in poker called tilt—when players become overwhelmed by bad news and it starts clouding their decision-making. Poker star Annie Duke talks to guest host Maria Konnikova about the psychological tricks that pro card players use to get through rough patches and how it applies to our political climate today. Duke has written several books about poker and sits on the board of How I Decide, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged young people make better decisions.

For the Spiel, Maria breaks down what Donald Trump is doing to our brains.

