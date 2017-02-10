What Is “Whataboutism,” and Why Is It Everywhere?

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg/Getty Images and Dmitry Astakhov/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, guest host Julia Ioffe of the Atlantic talks about the similarities and surprising differences between President Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin with Miriam Elder, world editor at BuzzFeed. Elder shares her idea of how the two leaders fit into a global story unfolding right now. Plus, Ioffe and Elder explain “whataboutism” and other vocabulary lessons from their time reporting in Moscow.

In the Spiel: The Trump presidency is quickly putting the lie to an old Russian saw.

