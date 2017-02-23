Jon Ralston on Covering News From the Purplest State, Nevada

 Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent on covering news in Nevada, the purplest state.

Feb. 23 2017 6:38 PM

An Experiment to Save Local News in Nevada 

Veteran reporter Jon Ralston on his independent news startup and covering politics in the ultimate purple state.

170223-thegist-lasvegas
Hillary Clinton and Harry Reid at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Hall on Aug. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Becker / Getty Images

Jon Ralston has decades of experience covering politics in Nevada, as a columnist for both major Las Vegas newspapers and a host on local TV. But as the major news outlets have cut their politics coverage, Ralston has launched an experiment to save local political news: a nonprofit site called The Nevada Independent. Ralston is also a contributing editor to Politico.

In the Spiel: Republican lawmakers face their constituents. It’s not going well for the lawmakers.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.