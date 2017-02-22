 John Nixon on studying Saddam Hussein for the CIA.

What Is It Like to Interrogate a Brutal Dictator?

What Is It Like to Interrogate a Brutal Dictator?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Feb. 22 2017 6:29 PM

On Saddam Hussein’s Case

Former CIA analyst John Nixon spent years studying former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein—his rise to power, his frustration with the U.S., his bad poetry.

170222-thegist-saddamhussein
Saddam Hussein at a courtroom in Camp Victory outside Baghdad on July 1, 2004.

Laurent Van der Stockt/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Listen to Episode 685 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

John Nixon was the lead CIA analyst tasked with studying Saddam Hussein during the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. It fell to Nixon to identify Hussein when he was captured, interrogate him while in U.S. custody, and present what he learned to the Bush White House. Nixon’s book is Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein.

In the Spiel: Don’t blame the provocateur, blame his followers.

Today’s sponsors:

The Great Courses Plus, a video learning service that offers lectures on all kinds of topics. Get a free trial when you sign up by going to TheGreatCoursesPlus.com/gist.

Green Mountain Coffee. Green Mountain Coffee is passionate about making a smoother-tasting cup. Try it today with code TRYGMC.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.