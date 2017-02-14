Mountain Goats Singer John Darnielle on His Horror Novel, Universal Harvester

Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

John Darnielle has always had a facility with words. As singer and songwriter behind the Mountain Goats, Darnielle has made pop poetry about lonely outsiders and cultural marginalia. Now, in his second novel, Universal Harvester, he explores the lives of desperate people in a small Iowa town. He also talks about a song title so good that no singer could ever do it justice.

In the Spiel, how competent people are quietly undoing Trump.

