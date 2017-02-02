 Emily Bazelon on SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch

What’s Wrong With Judge Neil Gorsuch?

Feb. 2 2017 6:02 PM

The Case of the Frozen Trucker

Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine breaks down the decisions and philosophy of SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Judge Neil Gorsuch and President Trump after the latter nominated him to the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 672 of Slate’s The Gist:

This week, Democrats are agonizing over how or whether to oppose Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Emily Bazelon notes that Gorsuch has been very clear in his opposition to doctor-assisted suicide, but his position on abortion rights is less knowable. Bazelon is a staff writer for the New York Times Magazine, and a co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

For the Spiel, Trump finds God and uses the opportunity to ask for better Apprentice ratings.

