How to Counter Lies, Damn Lies, and Sean Spicer

David Frum Beseeches You to Focus
The Atlantic’s David Frum says Never Trumpers can’t afford to splinter apart now.
Listen to Episode 679 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
David Frum has emerged as a leader of the Republican resistance in the months since President Donald Trump’s election. On The Gist, he shares his dismay that the disparate forces opposing the Trump administration can’t seem to get over old squabbles. He also explains the narrow political portfolio he’s settled on and why Never Trumpers should focus their activism. Frum is a senior editor at the Atlantic.
For the Spiel, the agony and the ecstasy of watching Stephen Miller.
Today’s sponsors:
Betterment, the largest automated investing service. Get one month managed free when you go to Betterment.com/gist.
The Great Courses Plus, a video learning service that offers lectures on all kinds of topics. Get a free trial when you sign up by going to TheGreatCoursesPlus.com/gist.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist