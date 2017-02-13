How to Counter Lies, Damn Lies, and Sean Spicer

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

David Frum has emerged as a leader of the Republican resistance in the months since President Donald Trump’s election. On The Gist, he shares his dismay that the disparate forces opposing the Trump administration can’t seem to get over old squabbles. He also explains the narrow political portfolio he’s settled on and why Never Trumpers should focus their activism. Frum is a senior editor at the Atlantic.

For the Spiel, the agony and the ecstasy of watching Stephen Miller.

