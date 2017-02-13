 David Frum encourages focus for those fearful of the Trump administration.

How to Counter Lies, Damn Lies, and Sean Spicer

Feb. 13 2017 7:00 PM

David Frum Beseeches You to Focus

The Atlantic’s David Frum says Never Trumpers can’t afford to splinter apart now.

170213-thegist-davidfrum
David Frum on July 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Listen to Episode 679 of Slate’s The Gist:

David Frum has emerged as a leader of the Republican resistance in the months since President Donald Trump’s election. On The Gist, he shares his dismay that the disparate forces opposing the Trump administration can’t seem to get over old squabbles. He also explains the narrow political portfolio he’s settled on and why Never Trumpers should focus their activism. Frum is a senior editor at the Atlantic.

For the Spiel, the agony and the ecstasy of watching Stephen Miller.

