 Chris Licht on being executive producer of The Late Show on CBS.

Meet the Guy Behind the Guy Who’s King of Late Night

Feb. 15 2017 7:10 PM

A Late Show for Grown-Ups

Chris Licht is helping to turn The Late Show With Stephen Colbert into the heir-apparent of Jon Stewart’s Daily Show

Stephen Colbert on The Late Show set on Feb. 9.

Chris Licht is the executive producer for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which has surpassed its late-night competition since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. On The Gist, Licht explains why he’s not worried about going viral or catering to a younger audience: “I think you can be likable and pointed.”

For the Spiel, who was it, again, who warned us that Trump was in cahoots with the Russians?

