What’s So Special About Jim Henson?

Gonzo Journalism
Brad Meltzer delves into the story of Jim Henson’s life and legacy in the latest installment of his biography series for kids.
Listen to Episode 688 of Slate’s The Gist:
Who was Jim Henson, and why did he see something special in a couple googly eyes glued on felt? Best-selling history writer Brad Meltzer says he was inspired to tell Henson’s story not because of The Muppets or Sesame Street, but because of Henson’s tenacity. Meltzer’s book, I Am Jim Henson, is the latest edition of his biography series for kids, Ordinary People Change the World.
For the Spiel, Oscars so contrite.
