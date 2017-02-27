What’s So Special About Jim Henson?

Ann Clifford/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 688 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Who was Jim Henson, and why did he see something special in a couple googly eyes glued on felt? Best-selling history writer Brad Meltzer says he was inspired to tell Henson’s story not because of The Muppets or Sesame Street, but because of Henson’s tenacity. Meltzer’s book, I Am Jim Henson, is the latest edition of his biography series for kids, Ordinary People Change the World.

For the Spiel, Oscars so contrite.

Today’s sponsors:

Betterment, an automated investing service that makes investing easy. Get one month managed free when you go to Betterment.com/gist.

MVMT Watches. It’s time to step up your watch game. Get 15 percent off today with free shipping and free returns by going to MVMTWatches.com/gist.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.