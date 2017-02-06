Can Businesses Stay Nonpartisan in the Age of Trump?

The Business of Corporate Protest
Adi Ignatius, editor of the Harvard Business Review, on how different business leaders are responding to the Trump presidency.
After intense protest toward companies such as Uber, CEOs across America are finding it more and more difficult to stay neutral when it comes to the Trump administration. Adi Ignatius is the editor of the Harvard Business Review, whose most recent issue looks at how business leaders are approaching the Trump White House. He says more CEOs are likely to follow the lead of Disney chief Bob Iger, who double-booked himself last week instead of attending a meeting with the new White House strategic council.
For the Spiel, why niceties matter in Washington.
