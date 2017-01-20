 Will Saletan, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, and Michael Waldman on President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

What We Have in Common With the Analysts Who Shorted the Housing Market

What We Have in Common With the Analysts Who Shorted the Housing Market

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Jan. 20 2017 8:15 PM

A Bet Against Reality

None of the conventions of politics stuck to President Donald Trump during his campaign. Will that change now that he’s in office?

170120-thegist-prestrump
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump at the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday.

John Angelillo–Pool/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 663 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

President Donald J. Trump was voted into office by an impatient electorate that had no ability to measure his rhetoric against a political record. Slate political writer Will Saletan predicts that national impatience will not be kind to Mr. Trump. Saletan is the author of Bearing Right: How Conservatives Won the Abortion War.

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., joined dozens of his colleagues boycotting the inauguration. He explains what Democrats can do to draw attention to Mr. Trump's conflicts of interest.

Michael Waldman penned two inaugural addresses for former President Bill Clinton. Waldman says Mr. Trump’s speech was remarkable for what it didn’t include: any mention of the Constitution, liberty, or democracy: “Which is something that presidents do—it’s almost like a religious incantation in these speeches.”

For the Spiel, some non-Trump news. How Gambia got its groove and the fight against fake news in Sweden.

Advertisement

Today’s sponsors:

Universal Pictures’ Split. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring James McAvoy, Split is in theaters everywhere Jan. 20.

Stamps.com. Buy and print official U.S. postage right from your desk. Go to Stamps.com and use promo code GIST for a four-week trial plus a $110 bonus offer—including postage and a digital scale.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.