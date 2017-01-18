Norm Ornstein on how the Democrats in Congress could obstruct Trump.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On every major piece of legislation in the Obama era, congressional Republicans have thrown up roadblocks and been reluctant to compromise. Can Democrats do the same in the age of Trump? Norm Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute and the Atlantic looks at the options facing the congressional opposition and the future of everyone’s favorite obstructionist tool, the filibuster.

In the Spiel, why we don’t judge presidents based on their inauguration’s Nielsen ratings.

