Maria Konnikova on the Mysteries of Hair Growth

New Yorker writer Maria Konnikova returns for another round of everyone’s favorite game, “Is That Bulls--t?” Konnikova takes on a long-held theory about hair growth: The more often you shave, the faster it grows back. Konnikova’s most recent book is The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, the Megyn Kelly backlash begins.

