Maria Konnikova on the Truth About Vitamin C

Charlotte Ball/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 664 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



New Yorker staff writer Maria Konnikova returns to play “Is That Bullshit?” This week, the persistent nutritional myth about vitamin C. The actual vitamin, not the singer. Maria’s most recent book is The Confidence Game.

Plus, one of Barack Obama’s dreams has finally been realized: a plain white t-shirt store is open in Hawaii.

