Former Child Star Mara Wilson on Her Book Where Am I Now?  

Mara Wilson’s Post–Child Star Life
Between Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda, and Miracle on 34th Street, Wilson is a defining part of many childhoods. Her new book looks at life after early fame.
Listen to Episode 652 of Slate’s The Gist:
Mara Wilson became iconic in the 1990s, but she hasn’t appeared in a film since the year 2000. In her memoir Where Am I Now? Wilson explores the joys and difficulties of her life after child stardom. Mara’s book was recently named one of the best of 2016 by NPR.
