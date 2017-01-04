 Mara Wilson on life after child stardom.

Former Child Star Mara Wilson on Her Book Where Am I Now?  

Jan. 4 2017 5:15 PM

Mara Wilson’s Post–Child Star Life

Between Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda, and Miracle on 34th Street, Wilson is a defining part of many childhoods. Her new book looks at life after early fame.

170104-thegist-marawilson
Author Mara Wilson.

Ari Scott/Penguin–Random House

Listen to Episode 652 of Slate's The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Mara Wilson became iconic in the 1990s, but she hasn’t appeared in a film since the year 2000. In her memoir Where Am I Now? Wilson explores the joys and difficulties of her life after child stardom. Mara’s book was recently named one of the best of 2016 by NPR.

