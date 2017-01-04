Former Child Star Mara Wilson on Her Book Where Am I Now?  

Ari Scott/Penguin–Random House

Listen to Episode 652 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Mara Wilson became iconic in the 1990s, but she hasn’t appeared in a film since the year 2000. In her memoir Where Am I Now? Wilson explores the joys and difficulties of her life after child stardom. Mara’s book was recently named one of the best of 2016 by NPR.

Sponsors:

Betterment, the largest automated investing service. Get up to six months of investing FREE when you go to Betterment.com/gist.

What happens to our digital lives when we’re gone? LifeAfter, a new series from GE Podcast Theater and Panoply, the creators of last year’s award-winning The Message, explores these very questions. Listen and download LifeAfter wherever you find your podcasts.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.