Jamelle Bouie on Why Sessions and Carson Are Such Disturbing Cabinet Picks

Jan. 13 2017 7:01 PM

Jamelle Bouie on the Trump Cabinet

Slate’s chief political correspondent on Trump’s picks, from the mildly acceptable to the downright disturbing.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development–designate Ben Carson is sworn in during his confirmation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

So, who is Donald Trump’s most troubling Cabinet pick? Is it Jeff Sessions, who received an 11 percent score on civil rights issues from the NAACP? Or Rex Tillerson, who was unprepared for questions about Vladimir Putin’s regime? Or Ben Carson, who didn’t seem to know anything about the mandate of Housing and Urban Development? Slate’s chief political correspondent weighs in on the first week of hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks.

