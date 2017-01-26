How trashing regulations became a winning argument for Republicans.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 667 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Americans are skeptical of regulation, no matter how much they hate hair in their hot dogs. Why are Republicans winning this argument? Jacob Hacker is director of the Institution for Social and Policy Studies at Yale University and author of the new book American Amnesia.

For the Spiel, an ethics scandal hits South Dakota. Yes, South Dakota!

Today’s sponsor:

Dunkin’ Donuts. Upgrade your day with DD Perks. Earn a free Dunkin’ Donuts beverage when you enroll by using promo code DDPODCAST, and speed past the line in-store with on-the-go ordering. Download the Dunkin’ app and enroll today.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.