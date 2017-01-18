Did William F. Buckley Jr. Change Anyone’s Mind?

Mickey Adair/Getty Images

You didn’t have to agree with William F. Buckley Jr. to marvel at his intellect, his swiftness, and his wit. Starting in 1966, Buckley got to show off his skills every week on Firing Line, his pioneering television show devoted to debate. Heather Hendershot watched nearly 1,500 episodes of the show, and though she still doesn’t agree with Buckley, she admires how he created a place for high-minded argument. Hendershot is the author of Open to Debate: How William F. Buckley Put Liberal America on the Firing Line.

